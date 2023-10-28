Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 62 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $598.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

