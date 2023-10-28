Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 259 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 138.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

