Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.63.

BIDU stock opened at $107.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.42. Baidu has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $160.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 25.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Baidu by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

