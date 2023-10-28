Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. HSBC currently has $4.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLDP. UBS Group cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $4.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $943.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.89. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $7.10.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 200.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

