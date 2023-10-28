Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $324,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after acquiring an additional 78,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $150.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $158.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $143.16 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

