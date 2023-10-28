Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,031,575 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $249,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,782,000 after buying an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,457,406,000 after buying an additional 3,365,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,014,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $134.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total value of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

