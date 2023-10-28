Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $314.51 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Hershey worth $314,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 2.6 %

Hershey stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.96 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HSY. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.24.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

