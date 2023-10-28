Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $328.36 Million Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $328,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.61.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $372.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.21 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.87 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charter Communications

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.