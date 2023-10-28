Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,110,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 177,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $260,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Newmont Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

