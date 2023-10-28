Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Rockwell Automation worth $302,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $261.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.63. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.90 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

