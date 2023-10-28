Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 824,782 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,665,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 824,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 5.01% of Assurant worth $335,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Assurant by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $146.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $153.90.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.29. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIZ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $529,063.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,764.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,700 shares of company stock worth $1,535,113. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

