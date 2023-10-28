Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 415,526 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,009,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,371,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 12.0% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 565,685 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.57.
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $229.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.89. The firm has a market cap of $426.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.32 and a 1-year high of $250.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
