Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,043,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,396 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.81% of Welltower worth $327,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Welltower by 3.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 2.0 %

WELL opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $86.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.