Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,508 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,508 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of PACCAR worth $318,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in PACCAR by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 176,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 49.5% in the second quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Price Performance

PCAR stock opened at $83.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $90.05.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

