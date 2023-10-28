Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,763,325 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,535,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,763,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.22% of Alcoa worth $255,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Alcoa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 650,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 43,228 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 187.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,813,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 867,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period.

NYSE AA opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.61.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Argus downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.59.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

