Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 143,475 Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 143,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Morningstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Morningstar by 90.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Morningstar by 70.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $449,860.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Morningstar news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $449,860.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,177.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,798.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,278,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,323,871.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock valued at $23,858,932 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $241.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.80. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.28 and a 1-year high of $259.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

