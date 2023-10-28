Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $37,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.