Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $41,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 116.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,311,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 96,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $56.30.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

