Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 161,014 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,014 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of FedEx worth $50,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE FDX opened at $228.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $151.34 and a one year high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

See Also

