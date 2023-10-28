Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 263,031 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,031 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.47 and a twelve month high of $117.96. The company has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.85.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Read Our Latest Report on GE

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.