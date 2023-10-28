Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 306,792 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 160.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,792 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $33,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $5,411,496.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

