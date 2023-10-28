Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108,921 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.19% of PPL worth $37,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 7.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 15.7% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 194,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PPL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NYSE PPL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.24. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. PPL's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

