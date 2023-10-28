Bank of Nova Scotia Has $29.23 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 2,832.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Seagen were worth $29,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagen by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

Seagen stock opened at $214.60 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $217.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $90,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,360,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

