Bank of Nova Scotia Has $40.03 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,051 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chubb were worth $40,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Down 2.2 %

Chubb stock opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.14 and a 200-day moving average of $200.63.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,736 shares of company stock worth $4,924,482 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

