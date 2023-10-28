Bank of Nova Scotia Has $44.87 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 31.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 913,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 409,633 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $44,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 18.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,114,000 after buying an additional 456,101 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $358,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $358,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,179,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,466 shares of company stock worth $7,224,462. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

