Bank of Nova Scotia Has $63.47 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 96.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 730,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,815 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.61% of Crown worth $63,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,332,000 after purchasing an additional 410,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,247,000 after purchasing an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after purchasing an additional 401,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 202.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $79.52 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

