Bank of Nova Scotia Has $66.67 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $66,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $674,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 50,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $143.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

