Bank of Nova Scotia Has $67.83 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $67,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

