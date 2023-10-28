Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of Republic Services worth $28,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 561,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,478 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 186,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after buying an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $156.65. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

