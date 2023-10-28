Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,317 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $62,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

