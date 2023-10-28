Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $28,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 191.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,968,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 131,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,768,000 after buying an additional 51,300 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $162.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

