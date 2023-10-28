Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,869 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 510,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Altria Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MO opened at $39.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

