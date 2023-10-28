Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 133.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,894 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Monster Beverage worth $40,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

