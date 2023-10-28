Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 58,003 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58,003 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $32,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 124,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after buying an additional 81,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. StockNews.com cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $94.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

