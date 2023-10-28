Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,275 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $10,193,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

