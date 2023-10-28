Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $205,000 in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 40.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 670,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,538,000 after purchasing an additional 191,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $2,313,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,455,000 after acquiring an additional 106,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $1,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total transaction of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.75.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $223.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

