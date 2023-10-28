Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

