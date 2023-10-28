Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Makes New $298,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,902,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,897,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,560,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,680,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,228,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,771,000 after acquiring an additional 810,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

