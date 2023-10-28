Barclays Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $85.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:ED opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 599,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after buying an additional 115,759 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 92,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,943,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

