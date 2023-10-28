Barclays Increases OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $37.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OGE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 181.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 572.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

