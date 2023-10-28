Barclays Lowers Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $116.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.63.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.29.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

