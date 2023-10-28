Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 481.75 ($5.90).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 552 ($6.76) to GBX 495 ($6.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 390 ($4.78) to GBX 370 ($4.53) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 466 ($5.71) to GBX 392 ($4.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 460 ($5.64) to GBX 464 ($5.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

In related news, insider Mike Scott acquired 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($5.81) per share, with a total value of £50,007 ($61,260.57). In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 10,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,007 ($61,260.57). Also, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 397 ($4.86) per share, for a total transaction of £39,700 ($48,634.08). 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON BDEV opened at GBX 407.40 ($4.99) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 433.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 451.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.62. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 368.90 ($4.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 515 ($6.31). The stock has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.68, a PEG ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.29) per share. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $10.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 6,415.09%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

