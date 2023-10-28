BCE (TSE:BCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$56.00.

BCE has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$57.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$59.30.

BCE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$50.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79. BCE had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of C$6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.04 billion. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 3.2686662 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were paid a $0.967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.57%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

