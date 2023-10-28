Beacon Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $372.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $276.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

