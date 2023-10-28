Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Down 26.2% in October

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the September 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Trading Down 38.7 %
BLPH stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $12.58.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Bellerophon Therapeutics
In other Bellerophon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puissance Capital Management L sold 1,076,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $107,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 31,460 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
