Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.35%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BHE opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Stories

