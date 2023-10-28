Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q4 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.30. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,961,000 after buying an additional 173,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,905,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after buying an additional 83,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after acquiring an additional 444,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Articles

