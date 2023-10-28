Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ooma in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

NYSE:OOMA opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.94 million, a PE ratio of -82.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ooma will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ooma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ooma by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

