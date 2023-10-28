BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 16,331 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 446.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 99,860.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,488,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,521 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,654,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,935,000 after acquiring an additional 625,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $162.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVB

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.