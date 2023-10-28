BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 4,795 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,320 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $37,576,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,364,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $182,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,766,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $50.44 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.68.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LPX

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.